Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 517.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

