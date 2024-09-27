Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Shares Down 2%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. 11,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Golden Valley Mines Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$171.65 million and a P/E ratio of -520.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Golden Valley Mines

(Get Free Report)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.