Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.28% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GTIP opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

