Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Trading Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.
Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.