Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.01

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.77 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 436,216 shares changing hands.

Goldplat Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.84 million, a PE ratio of 765.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.01.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

