GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Up 0.8%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.45. 1,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

About GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.