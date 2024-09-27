Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 10,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,575. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $31,921.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,708.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Great Elm Capital news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 9,600 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $95,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,716 shares in the company, valued at $751,102.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $31,921.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,708.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Great Elm Capital accounts for 1.5% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

