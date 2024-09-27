Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
GWLLY opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.65.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
