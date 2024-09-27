Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

GWLLY opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

