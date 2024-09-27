Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 11,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 106,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Greenpro Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 198.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.