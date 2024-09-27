Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Shares Up 1.5%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 219,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 81,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.00, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 372.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Grove Collaborative at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

