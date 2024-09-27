Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,200 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the August 31st total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,061.5 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

Shares of GCHEF remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

