Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Haleon were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 283,410 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 559.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.