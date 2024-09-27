Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $43.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after buying an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.