Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hanryu Price Performance
NASDAQ HRYU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 234,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Hanryu has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $5.50.
About Hanryu
