Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Down 2.6%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 261.50 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 261.70 ($3.50). 2,546,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,353,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.70 ($3.60).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.82) to GBX 385 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,907.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22,222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Henry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £57,800 ($77,396.89). Corporate insiders own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

