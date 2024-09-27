Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Harbour Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1144 per share. This represents a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

