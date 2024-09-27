Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.10

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$19.08. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF shares last traded at C$18.99, with a volume of 21,105 shares.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.19.

About Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

Featured Stories

