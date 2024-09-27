Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $70.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hasbro by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 95.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

