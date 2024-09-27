Head-To-Head Analysis: ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) vs. Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tucows and ChinaCache International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Tucows alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -26.01% -490.14% -11.58% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tucows and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tucows and ChinaCache International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $350.81 million 0.66 -$96.20 million ($9.51) -2.21 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

ChinaCache International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Summary

ChinaCache International beats Tucows on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ChinaCache International

(Get Free Report)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.