Head-To-Head Review: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) & CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $200.00 million 19.74 -$153.61 million ($2.72) -17.09 Adverum Biotechnologies $3.60 million 38.11 -$117.17 million ($10.20) -0.65

Adverum Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 2 8 9 0 2.37 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $75.63, indicating a potential upside of 62.67%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 326.12%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics N/A -13.85% -11.69% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -74.45% -44.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

