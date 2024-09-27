HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of HealthEquity worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 930,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 61.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HQY stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

