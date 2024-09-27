Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.33

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.33 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.24). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.24), with a volume of 536,862 shares.

Henderson International Income Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £321.90 million and a PE ratio of 1,391.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.07.

Henderson International Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 1.92 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Henderson International Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,833.33%.

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

