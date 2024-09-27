Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 6,034,537 Shares of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Stock

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,034,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $3,801,758.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,264,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,755.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HWH International Stock Up 24.9 %

Shares of HWH International stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 129,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. HWH International Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Get HWH International alerts:

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.