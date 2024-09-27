Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $184.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.63.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $190.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.07. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 297.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $82,123,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after buying an additional 249,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

