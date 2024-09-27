Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.25 and last traded at $68.25. Approximately 349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers products, including real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

