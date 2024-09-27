Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $318.46

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.46 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 307 ($4.11). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 311.50 ($4.17), with a volume of 659,274 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 322.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £537.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,557.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 86,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.19), for a total value of £270,000.06 ($361,542.66). Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

