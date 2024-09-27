Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

HOLX stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 60,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hologic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,228,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

