Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.24 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,294 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,621,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,499 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.