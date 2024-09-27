Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $398.70.
Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
Humana Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HUM stock opened at $313.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.87. Humana has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Humana Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
