Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $398.70.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $313.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.87. Humana has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

