Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.55

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.55 and traded as high as C$47.46. Hydro One shares last traded at C$46.86, with a volume of 1,240,399 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0445326 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

