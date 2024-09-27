Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $182.37

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.37 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.49). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 184.40 ($2.47), with a volume of 270,905 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($2.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ibstock

Ibstock Price Performance

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.23. The company has a market capitalization of £728.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.