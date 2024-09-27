Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICHR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Ichor by 99.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Ichor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 106,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

