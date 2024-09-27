ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $351.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of ICLR opened at $286.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in ICON Public by 19.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

