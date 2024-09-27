Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
IMCR opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.73. Immunocore has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $76.98.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
