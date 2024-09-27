Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.69.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$92.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$72.03 and a 12 month high of C$106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$97.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

