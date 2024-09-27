Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INFN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,196,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth $5,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Infinera by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 22.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

