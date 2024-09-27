Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $544.40

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.40 ($7.29) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.29). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.29), with a volume of 59,513,199 shares.

Inmarsat Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 544.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 544.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

