Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares changing hands.
Input Capital Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84.
About Input Capital
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Input Capital
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.