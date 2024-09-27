Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,926,000. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,129,922 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

