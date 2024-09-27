Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,752 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,161,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,259,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 445,419 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,884,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 398,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

