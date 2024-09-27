Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,321 COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at $5,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $3,081,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $13,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $13,958,000.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDP

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.