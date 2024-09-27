Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Hub Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Hub Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.65.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.