Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $502,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 96,698 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Teradata by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 350,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 92,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE TDC opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.