Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $551,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

