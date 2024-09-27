Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,452 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,452 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 3.2 %

QLYS opened at $126.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.72. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,135,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $1,002,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,023. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

