Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $581,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $244.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.