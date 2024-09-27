Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.15 and last traded at $105.13. Approximately 22,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 17,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 1.12% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

