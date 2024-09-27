Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.33. 767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

