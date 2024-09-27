Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PTH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

