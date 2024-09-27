Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PUI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.89. 2,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

